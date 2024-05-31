Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,207.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,012 shares of company stock worth $9,608,319. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

