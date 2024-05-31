APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.90

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 2927398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

APA Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,701,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

