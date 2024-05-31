Ankr (ANKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.24 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Ankr has a market cap of $430.73 million and $17.24 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010977 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,522.79 or 0.99975667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012142 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00115794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04290117 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $19,789,427.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.