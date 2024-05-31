Anglo American’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) price target on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.
AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.59) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,600 ($20.43) to GBX 3,000 ($38.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,822.86 ($36.05).
In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.18), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($542,773.68). In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.40), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($343,257.22). Also, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.18), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($542,773.68). Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
