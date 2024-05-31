Anglo American’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) price target on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.59) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,600 ($20.43) to GBX 3,000 ($38.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,822.86 ($36.05).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

Shares of LON:AAL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,513.50 ($32.10). 15,391,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,209. The firm has a market cap of £30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,963.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.93). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,375.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,064.56.

In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.18), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($542,773.68). In related news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.40), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($343,257.22). Also, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.18), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($542,773.68). Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.