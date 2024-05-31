AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGO

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in AngioDynamics by 44.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 316,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,856. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.67. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 60.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.