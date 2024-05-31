AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,132,541.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,132,541.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,440 shares of company stock worth $3,424,353. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $646.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.32. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

