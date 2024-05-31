Analysts Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.60.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,171.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,599,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TPG by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,573,000 after buying an additional 182,885 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 58,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

