Analysts Offer Predictions for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2026 earnings at $14.34 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $224.16 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $229.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $64,388,000 after acquiring an additional 354,217 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $47,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 298,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.