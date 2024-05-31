Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMVT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $32,832.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $990,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,596,663.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

