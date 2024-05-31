Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Up 100.5% in May

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 23.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,594 shares of company stock valued at $368,222 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $484,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of AMPX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,520. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

