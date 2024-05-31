American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

American Strategic Investment stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,123. American Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($32.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($31.64). The firm had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 162.43%. Equities research analysts predict that American Strategic Investment will post -12.32 EPS for the current year.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

