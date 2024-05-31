American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC) Insider Stephen Divers Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Divers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,310.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Oncology Network Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AONC opened at $2.80 on Friday. American Oncology Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Institutional Trading of American Oncology Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Oncology Network stock. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

