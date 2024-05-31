Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Roth Mkm

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $10.94 on Friday, hitting $59.25. 798,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 1,300.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

