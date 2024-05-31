Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. Ambarella has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ambarella by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Ambarella by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Ambarella by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 2,042.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

