Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 80,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 39,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 223.9% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

