Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 80,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.79.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.
