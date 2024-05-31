Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 4.9%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 1,001,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,701,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $72,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

