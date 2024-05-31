ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.33 and last traded at $48.54. Approximately 28,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $737.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUSA. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

