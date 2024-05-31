Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ATGL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. 4,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Alpha Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

