Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,588 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.20% of Super Micro Computer worth $32,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $827.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $885.12 and a 200 day moving average of $661.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.