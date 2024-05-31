Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $38.57 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,340 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.38% of EMCOR Group worth $38,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $395.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $401.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.86.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

