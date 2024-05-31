Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.40% of Warrior Met Coal worth $44,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCC. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 38,165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,886.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,789,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.1 %

HCC opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

