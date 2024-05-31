AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 7,151 Shares

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,151 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $76,873.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,108,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,411,505.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,379 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $155,868.36.

On Monday, May 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,460 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,096.52.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 72,914 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

