Alexander R. Bradley Sells 16,051 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.76. 5,145,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $286.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DZ Bank cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in First Solar by 35.6% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,034 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 100.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Solar by 1,400.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $21,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

