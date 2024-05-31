Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 398,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
ALRS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 45,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $382.55 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $25.85.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.11%.
Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.
