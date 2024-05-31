Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,082 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of Albemarle worth $31,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ALB opened at $123.78 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.