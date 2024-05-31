Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 267,500 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAR. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ALAR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alarum Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarum Technologies ( NASDAQ:ALAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

