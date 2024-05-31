Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lessened by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,013 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $266,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,314 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,751 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.94 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,243 shares of company stock worth $3,534,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

