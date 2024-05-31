Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AIN Price Performance

Shares of AINPF stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. AIN has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

About AIN

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

