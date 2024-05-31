Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AIN Price Performance
Shares of AINPF stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. AIN has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $64.70.
About AIN
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AIN
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.