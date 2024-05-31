AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.50. 3,652,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,447,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 957,139 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.