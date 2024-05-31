Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15-5.25 EPS.
A opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.81.
In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
