Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15-5.25 EPS.

A opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.81.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

