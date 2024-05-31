Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the April 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.34.
About Aftermath Silver
