Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the April 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

About Aftermath Silver

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.