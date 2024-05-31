Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

