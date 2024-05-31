Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.78

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 122171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADNT

Adient Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 6.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.