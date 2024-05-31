ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $489.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,430,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 1,802,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 706,291 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 581.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 396,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

