ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,689 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 64,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 113,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,871 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

