Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading Up 3.8%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.36 and last traded at $65.23. 302,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 672,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,991,000 after acquiring an additional 152,783 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.