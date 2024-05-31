945 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 945 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.69. The company had a trading volume of 140,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,580. The stock has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.23 and a 200-day moving average of $286.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

