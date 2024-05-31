8,847 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,847 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 797.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 613,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,487,000 after acquiring an additional 545,534 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after acquiring an additional 298,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.4 %

PWR stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,376. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

