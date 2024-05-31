780 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $647.66. 2,388,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $279.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $664.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,545 shares of company stock worth $40,704,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

