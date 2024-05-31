5th Street Advisors LLC Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

5th Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTI stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.44. 3,405,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,192. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

