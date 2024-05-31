4,626 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,866,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

