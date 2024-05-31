4,404 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 690,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

