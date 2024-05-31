355,188 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Gridiron Partners LLC

Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 355,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,124,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 18.4% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.56. 1,743,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,262,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

