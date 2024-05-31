28,769 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 118,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,744,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.46. 1,088,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

