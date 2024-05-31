2,867 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after buying an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.54. 357,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,034. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.