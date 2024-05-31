2,500 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Pool by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pool by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.76. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

