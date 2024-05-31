24,172 Shares in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ IREN opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $9.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

