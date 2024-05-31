22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 90,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 22nd Century Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Stock Down 16.7 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 504,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,469. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.50.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

