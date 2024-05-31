19,253 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 237,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 130,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 70,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE ING traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 61.06%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

