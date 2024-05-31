16,354 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,651,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 849,229 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $5,511,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 226,754 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 543.4% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 263,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TAK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 160,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.